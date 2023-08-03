National Cultural Fest Utkarsh 2023 In Bhopal: A Dive Into Culture, Tradition & Dance Forms Of Indian States & UTs

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
President Dropadi Murmu arrived in Bhopal to inaugurate 3-day National Cultural Fest Utkarsh and International Literary Fest Unmesha, on Thursday. The events will see participation of nearly 800 artistes from across states and UTs. CM Chouhan, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel were present on the occasion.
1. Team Punjab presented their folk dance Bhangra with great zeal. The dance form represents the liveliness and dynamism of its people on the loud beats of 'dhol'.
2. Team Odisha performed Gotipua--the oldest dance forms in eastern state. Gotipua is considered to be the forerunner of the famous classical Odissi dance form.
3. Assam artistes showcased traditional Bihu dance before President Murmu. The dance is usually performed to celebrate Bihu-- the festival of harvest.
4. Madhya Pradesh team presented Rai dance of the Bediya tribe famous in state's Bundelkhand region.
5.Ladakh artistes performed Jabro--a traditional dance form prevailing in the Chang Thang and Rong areas of Ladakh region. This dance form is performed by the nomadic people of Tibetan origin, living in the high hills.
6. Uttar Pradesh team presented graceful Mayur dance which belongs to the Braj region of the state. The dance is associated with Lord Krishna.
7. Team Rajasthan performed famous Kalbelia dance. The dance is an integral part of Kalbelias-- a tribe of snake charmers.
