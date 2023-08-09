Indore: LMGP Honours Wildlife Photographer Matkar

Wildlife Photographer Sachin Matkar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lens Maestro Group (LMG), a group of Art Photographers, has honoured popular amateur wildlife photographer of the city Sachin Matkar.

LMG has offered the distinction ‘Expert of Lens Mastro Group (ELMG) to Matkar for his photographic portfolio ‘Wild Life in Action’ in nature and wildlife category.

Matkar is a passionate photographer, who despite working in a leading private sector unit in Pithampur, has achieved over 90 awards and felicitations from various institutions across the country and abroad. His passion for wildlife and nature attracted him towards wildlife photography.

An exhibition of his amazing photography has been organised at 25 places in the country and abroad. So far, he has toured many sanctuaries and national parks including Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bandhavgarh National Park, Tadoba Sanctuary, Kuno National Park, Nal Sarovar, Khiwani, Sailana, Sardarpur, Rann of Kutch, Chambal Century etc.