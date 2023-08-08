MP: Mentally Challenged Man Kills Two Uncles, Injures Three Aunts With Axe In Sagar | Representative pic

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old mentally challenged man killed his two uncles and injured three aunts with an axe in Bamhori in Nayagaon village under Kesli police station on Monday evening.

Other family members scampered to the roof of the house to save themselves. The incident sparked panic in the village and people remained indoors.

On getting information sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Pooja Sharma and a huge contingent of police rushed to the village.

According to reports, the 28-year-old man Rao Sab attacked his uncle Sukhram and Jeevan with an axe.

Before both could yell for help, he pounded on them and continued to hit them with the axe.

Sharma inspected the site and assured the villagers of full security. The police registered a case and began to search for the criminal.

Both his uncles tumbled to the ground in a pool of blood. When his aunts Kailashrani and Sarojrani rushed to the spot, the youth attacked them, too.

Other people who also reached there were scared of his anger and returned to their home with their children.

The youth also attacked a teacher Ravi Gaud passing by a road the village.

According to villagers, Rao Sab is married and has two children. He has been under depression for the past two months and often causes trouble in the village.

Before the incident on Monday, he snatched mobile phones from villagers and scared them and dialed 100.

