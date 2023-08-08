Bhopal: Bhind Collector Initiates To Hold Public Hearing In Tehsil Office Instead Of Dist HQ To Maximise Reach In Remote Areas

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhind Collector Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava has taken started the initiative to hold public hearing at Tehsil level on Tuesday.

Sate government's ambitious program weekly “public hearing to redress problems of the common people of remote and rural areas will be held at tehsil level instead of rushing district headquarters." Bhind Collector Srivastava decided to go to the tehsils and hold public hearings.

Read Also Bhopal: Two tehsil employees caught taking bribe by Lokayukta police

Today, a public hearing was organized at Nagar Palika Parishad office Lahar. Collector Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava presided over the meeting. In the public hearing, the Collector entertained applicants and instructed the concerned officers to take serious action on the applications received.

SDM Lahar Navneet Kumar Sharma, Deputy Collector Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, Tehsil level departmental officers were present in the public hearing program and directed for quick action on the applications.

Read Also Bhopal: LoP approaches SEC against Morena and Bhind collectors over violation of MCC

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)