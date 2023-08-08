 Bhopal: Bhind Collector Initiates To Hold Public Hearing In Tehsil Office Instead Of Dist HQ To Maximise Reach In Remote Areas
Today's public hearing was held in Lahar tehsil

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhind Collector  Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava has taken started the initiative  to hold public hearing at Tehsil level on Tuesday.

Sate government's ambitious program weekly “public hearing to redress  problems of the common people of remote and rural areas will be held at tehsil level instead of rushing district headquarters." Bhind Collector  Srivastava decided to go to the tehsils and hold public hearings.

Today, a public hearing was organized at Nagar Palika Parishad office Lahar.  Collector Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava presided over the meeting. In the public hearing, the Collector entertained applicants and instructed the concerned officers to take serious action on the applications received.

SDM Lahar  Navneet Kumar Sharma, Deputy Collector  Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, Tehsil level departmental officers were present in the public hearing program and directed for quick action on the applications.

