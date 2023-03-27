Bhopal: Two tehsil employees caught taking bribe by Lokayukta police

Bhopal: Team in Kolar Ratanpur | FP Pics

Saudon Singh in grip on Lokayukta police |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) teams on Monday caught two government employees posted in tehsil office of Bhopal district while demanding and taking bribe.

Clerk Laxmi Narayan Mishra posted in Kolar Ratanpur was caught taking bribe of Rs 50,000. At tehsil office in Bairagarh, clerk Saudon Singh was arrested while taking bribe of Rs 12,000.

Bhopal Lokayukta SP Manu Vayas told Free Press that Sachin Sen had complained that clerk Laxmi Narayan Mishra was demanding Rs 50,000 for mutation of land records belonging to his two friends. The police verified the complaint and a trap was laid by inspector Rajni Tiwari. The accused clerk was caught red-handed in the office while taking bribe of Rs 50,000.

In another case, advocate Omprakash Patidar told police that his client Meena Bist had applied for the mutation in the office of naib teshildar in Bairagarh for which clerk Saudon Singh demanded bribe of Rs 12,000.

After verification, a 10-member trap team was formed led by DSP Sanjay Shukla, inspector Neelam Patwa and others. As soon as the amount was handed to the clerk in the office, the trap team caught him red-handed.

