Indore: Divisional Commissioner on ‘Hospital Run’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing his ‘hospital run’, divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya reached Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital on Thursday for a surprise inspection and directed the MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit to serve show-cause notices to eight doctors for being absent from work during duty hours.

The commissioner also directed the dean to replace assistant superintendent Dr Anupama Dave, terming her behaviour negative towards solving patients’ issues.

He also inspected the facility for more than two hours and checked the working of all departments in the hospital, mainly OPD, pathology, microbiology, store room, medicine stock, and others. During the inspection, the divisional commissioner was annoyed by the delay in reporting and testing of samples in the microbiology and pathology department while the in-charge doctors were absent from duty without any information. Bhaydiya also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the housekeeping agency of the hospital.

He also checked the records of patients treated under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and found a pendency of over 1400 beneficiaries, while the staff had not updated the entry of patients who got the amount post-delivery under the government scheme. The store room in-charge Dr Sunita failed to inform about the stock and medicines after which he asked the officials to take action against her immediately.

Bhaydiya visited MY Hospital on Wednesday and served show-cause notices to eight doctors for being absent from work and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency for negligence due to lack of cleanliness.

Mother Milk Bank inactive since July 13

The divisional commissioner was surprised to see locks in the laboratory of the hospital and also found that the mother milk bank is inactive since July 13 as no milk was distributed to any patient since then.

Surprised to see attendants bringing water for patients

The divisional commissioner also expressed his displeasure over the cleaning and sanitation facility at the hospital as all the washrooms were dirty. He also warned the in-charge of housekeeping agency to improve the facilities in three days and also arrange potable water for patients as the attendants were being forced to bring water from outside.

Notice served to these doctors

On the directions of divisional commission, Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has served show cause notice to Dr Riya, Dr Parul Chaurasia, Dr Anupam Dighe, Dr Neha, Dr Anju Mahore, Dr Amit, Dr Sunita Dechi and Dr Deepak Tiwari.

