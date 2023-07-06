 Indore: Couple Creates Ruckus At MTH Hospital Over Their Pre-Mature Baby's Death, Claims 18 Infants Died In 24 Hours
However, Indore district administration and hospital authorities rubbished the allegations and said that only 2 babies died in 24 hours.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A couple created a ruckus at city's MTH Hospital after their infant died on Thursday morning. They have alleged that their baby died after consuming milk given by the hospital administration. The couple identified as Pooja and Jitendra, has also alleged that nearly 18 infants have died here due to the same reason in 24 hours.

However, Indore district administration and hospital authorities rubbished the allegations and said that only 2 babies died in 24 hours.

As per the hospital administration, two infants, including a baby of Pooja Jitendra, died in last 24 hours.

ADM Abhay Bedekar said that their baby was born premature and was admitted at Intensive Care Unit. The baby was fed milk from via tube, when she aspirated suddenly and the milk went straight away to her lungs, causing her death.

