MP: Students Write With Two Hands Simultaneously In Two Different Languages In Singrauli

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Veena Vadini Public School in Badhela, 15 km away from the district headquarters, write with two hands simultaneously in different languages.

All 150 students are capable of writing with two hands simultaneously in two different languages.

Birangat Sharma who established the school in 1999 said he had learnt the art of writing with two hands in two different languages from the first President of India Rajendra Prasad.

He said he had read in a book that the first President of the country used to write with two hands.

The children complete their examinations in one and a half hours.

They can write English with one hand and Hindi with another.

According to Sharma, many people from the United States, Australia and other countries visit the school to see how children write with two hands simultaneously in two different languages.

