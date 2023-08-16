 Bhopal: Congress Drops K'taka Strategy In MP? Digvijaya Singh Clarifies 'No Ban On Bajrang Dal' If Party Comes To Power
Bhopal: Congress Drops K'taka Strategy In MP? Digvijaya Singh Clarifies 'No Ban On Bajrang Dal' If Party Comes To Power

He emphasized a stance against those engaging in harmful actions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijay Singh has clarified that the party will not put a ban on the hindu organisation 'Bajrang Dal', if Congress wins upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. He was speaking at the press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Singh believes there might be "some kind individuals" within the Bajrang Dal, however, he is determined not to tolerate any involvement in riots or violence. He emphasized a stance against those engaging in harmful actions.

Singh said, "If we win polls in Pradesh, we won't ban Bajrang Dal. There might be good people in Bajrang Dal, but we won't spare anyone in violence,".

Karnataka Strategy Not In MP?

Notably, Digvijaya's statement is in contradiction to Congress' poll announcement in Karnataka-- where the party won with resounding numbers. In April, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the Congress party had announced to ban "hatred spreading organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI), which create a lot of buzz across the country.

Digvijaya On Hindu Rashtra

]During his visit to Karnataka, Digvijaya Singh stated, "Those advocating 'Hindu Rashtra' should resign first." After an Independence Day event, Singh accused the BJP's central leadership of conspiring to topple Karnataka's Congress government, asserting, "BJP violates the Constitution, plans Karnataka government's overthrow."

"The BJP always takes the lead in violating the Constitution and now it is planning to topple the Karnataka government which is in power with a full majority," Singh claimed.

Talking to media persons in Karnataka, Singh said the Congress works in accordance with the Constitution and unites the country, but the BJP works to "divide the country on the basis of religion".

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

