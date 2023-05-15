MP: Digvijaya Singh attacks Shivraj govt for comparing Lord Bajrangbali with Bajrang Dal, calls the outfit 'gang of goons'

Digvijaya Singh | File

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Attacking the ruling Shivraj government, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh asked why the state government did not take any action against Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh, who was caught spying for ISI (Pakistani intelligence agency).

Speaking to the media in Jabalpur on Monday, Digvijaya said, “Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh from Satna was caught spying for ISI and 20 more people were with him. Bhopal’s IT cell head Dhruv Saxena was spying for the Pakistani agency. I strongly object to the fact that Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not impose the National Security Act (NSA) on them.”

“They call me a traitor. If you have the courage then arrest me,” he said.

Calls Bajrang Dal 'Gundon Ki Jamat'

Talking to the reporters the former CM attacked Bajrang Dal as well. He said, “I am saddened to know that BJP and Narendra Modi are comparing Bajrang Bali with Bajrang Dal. The BJP should apologise for comparing this group of thugs (Gundon Ki Jamat) which created ruckus in Jabalpur Congress office with Bajrang Bali”

Digvijaya also accused the BJP government of not developing Jabalpur and said that Jabalpur has never been neglected as much as during the BJP government. About Rs 3 thousand crore schemes have been approved for Jabalpur from the Ministry of Finance. But JAbalpur is being neglected. Shame on the BJP MLAs here, they should resign.

