Bhopal: Congress to contest legal cases against party workers, free of cost, says Digvijay Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is going to contest the cases registered in courts against the party workers around the state, said former chief minister Digvijay Singh here on Tuesday.

“The party will contest the cases registered against the Congress workers in any of the courts may be at tehsil, block, district or even state level and in the Supreme Court, free of cost,” said the Senior Congress leader while talking to media persons here on Tuesday .

Earlier, the Congress veteran took the meeting of the committee members of ‘Administrative Atrocities Resistance Committee’ at PCC office.

Shashank Shekhar has been appointed as chairman of the committee and two phone numbers will remain working round the clock, to register the ‘atrocities’ by the administration and police against the Congress workers in the state, said the Congress MP.

He further informed that former chief minister Kamal Nath is going to address three public meetings at ‘Parivartan Sankalp Abhiyan’. The meetings will be held in district Datia, Sagar district between Surkhi and Khurai and in Badnawar, where the maximum atrocities had been reported against the Congressmen, he added.