Bhopal: 22-year-old mentally challenged girl found naked near Gandhinagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was found lying naked near Madhavrao Scindia intersection in Gandhinagar reported on Monday night

As per report of Nai Duniya, police were alerted, and a team was immediately dispatched to the spot. With the help of female constables, the girl was dressed and taken to Hamidia Hospital for medical examination. Fortunately, no untoward incident was confirmed during the examination.

According to Gandhinagar Police station in-charge Arun Sharma informed that the girl (22) was a resident of Abbas Nagar. The girl was mentally- challenged. While the family was at mosque for Namaz, she went out from the house. Later, girl was safely handed over to her relatives.

