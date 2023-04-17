Bhopal: Three more elephants to be brought to Satpura Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram district is planning to bring in three more elephants from Karnataka. These elephants will be brought via road route in next two to three months. Normally, Rs 10-15 lakh expenditure comes on bringing one elephant from Karnataka.

It is learnt that authorities of Satpura Tiger Reserve has started planning to bring elephants from different camps of the Karnataka.

“We are planning to bring three more elephants after two to three months,” Field Director L Krishnamurthy told Free Press. At present, Satpura Tiger Reserve has 10 elephants. With arrival of three more elephants, Satpura Tiger Reserve will have 13 elephants.

These jumbos will be used in surveillance of big cats. Even the trained elephant riders have given the training to the staff of Satpura Tiger Reserve over how to tame the jumbo’s and use them in surveillance work.

