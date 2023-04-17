Overhead in Bhopal

Keen to return

A Principal Secretary (PS) is keen to go back to Delhi. His cooling-off period is ending in a few months. Once the PS completes this period, he will return to the Centre. This is the reason that he is unable to pay attention to work. The officer was given an important department, after his return from Delhi. The department he is handling is so important, that many bureaucrats long for posting there, but the PS barely takes any interest in the work. Consequently, when the work began to suffer, he was shifted from the department. After his transfer, the work culture in the department has changed, and the officials are working at the double. On the other hand, the officials of another department the PS is heading are working slowly. The Chief Minister has a lot of expectations from this department, because it is very important to the government for many reasons. Nonetheless, for the Sahib is involved in petty issues, officials cannot take decisions. The higher-ups in the government are worried about the slow progress of work. Ergo, the PS may be shifted to another department before going to Delhi.

In the soup

An honest IAS couple is in trouble these days. A man, holding a constitutional post is angry with the couple, against whom he has not only written a letter to the higher-ups, but is also monitoring the action being taken against them. The Sahib is at them hammer and tongs, and won’t stop unless he teaches them a lesson. Though everyone knows the IAS couple is upright, the officers are in trouble in this case. The well-wishers of the couple have tried to quell the anger of the person holding the constitutional post, but he is not ready to listen to them. Although madam always craved for going to the Centre, she was marking her time on the issue, but, because of the present situation the couple is facing, she hardly wishes to stay in the state anymore. Yet, she can’t help staying, for the government is not ready to relieve her.

Devious dealing

A colony, where the houses of bureaucrats have been built, has become highly controversial, but that has not tailed off the interest of the officers in the residential area. Though it has been decided that the floor area ratio of the residential colony will not be enhanced, the bureaucrats yearn for a plot of land there. A Principal Secretary has recently bought a plot of land there. Since the officer calls himself honest, his buying a piece of land in that place has given off a lot of noise in the corridors of power. Besides the registration, since all other charges have been paid in cash, there are talks about the PS’s source of income. It was heard that a businessman paid the brass for the land the officer had bought. The businessman was associated with the department that the PS had once headed. Ergo, the officer paid the charges of registration, and the businessman provided the money for the land, and the bureaucrats are murmuring about it. There are two stories about the PS: some say he is honest, but others feel he is involved in many hole-and-corner dealings.

Congress’s adviser

A senior IAS officer has become an adviser to the Congress. The officer, who is in touch with some senior leaders, has brought a few social workers to the party. Sahib is suggesting various ways to the opposition to corner the government, as well as helping the party deal with financial issues. The officer wants to become the chief secretary (CS). Since he cannot get the post during the BJP rule, he has thrown his lot behind the Congress. He is telling his friends that the Congress will form the next government. This is how he is trying to carry out his plans. Since he is well-connected with a lot of Congress leaders, he is working for the party. It is heard that a former chief secretary, living outside the state, is also helping him. The former CS and the senior officer make various strategies for the Congress on FaceTime. Now, it is to be seen how serious the present government is about the officer.

Eager to become collector

An IAS officer, raring to become a collector, is frustrated these days. Sahib pulled out all the stops to get the desired post. Though the collectors of many districts have been changed, his name was not considered. He is still trying to render his dreams into reality, so that he may get the position he yearns for before the election. The officer is also making efforts through some politicians. Not only that, the officer has sought the help of a BJP leader who has links with the RSS. The officer, however, does not want to go to any small district. Since he failed to become a collector, the officer seems angry with the government. Because the bureaucrat is on good terms with some leaders in the Congress, he is waiting for the party to come to power. The officer is convinced that if the Congress forms the next government, none can stop him from becoming a collector.

Influential officers

The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are disappointed with the collector and the superintendent of police in a district. Both have links with the top brass in bureaucracy as well as with many influential people in politics. The collector is well-connected with the higher-ups in the state government. Since he has the backing of the top brass, he knows none can harm him. On the other hand, the family members of the SP Sahib have links with the BJP’s central leadership. The SP was posted on the recommendations of a BJP leader associated with the party’s central unit. The central leaders of the BJP had played an important role in the SP’s first posting. Ergo, he does not give much importance to the politicians and the officers in the state. Immediately after his posting in the district, there happened to be a tussle between the officer and the politician. The SP knows it is not easy for a politician in the state to harm him. Many VIPs visit the district, where these two officers are posted, but both of them give a wide berth to such high-ranking people.