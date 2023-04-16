Bhopal: 'I have not spoken anything against Rani Kamlapati, BJP misinterpreted my statement', clarifies Congress leader Govind Singh

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Govind Singh. | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition (LOP) in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Dr Govind Singh, has issued a clarification on the statement he made regarding Rani Kamlapati not being a popular figure and said that he was misinterpreted.

In his defence, the veteran Congress leader said, “I had said that why did the BJP remember to rename the station after Rani Kamlapati after 18 years. I have not spoken anything against Rani Kamlapati, the BJP has presented my statement in a different way.”

Earlier on Sunday, BJP workers protested against Singh’s statement in the city. They burnt his effigy at Roshanpura intersection and raised slogans against Govind Singh and Congress. BJP has also demanded Congress to seek an apology from the scheduled tribe.

Singh had said, people have never heard of Rani Kamlapati

Notably, in a controversial statement on Saturday the leader of opposition had said, “A railway station in Bhopal has been named after Rani Kamalapati. The BJP is discovering such names that people have never heard of.”

He further added that the kings and the queens always tortured the Dalits and the poor, but the BJP is honouring such people.