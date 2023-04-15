Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, known for issuing controversial statements that often embarrass the Congress, again made some remarks against Gond queen Kamalapati on Saturday.

According to Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to re-establish the rule of the kings and emperors.

A railway station in Bhopal has been named after Rani Kamalapati and that the BJP is discovering such names as people have never heard of, Singh said.

According to the Leader of Opposition, the kings and the queens always tortured the Dalits and the poor, but the BJP is honouring such people.

Nevertheless, the BJP objected to Singh’s statement. Party’s spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the Leader of Opposition had offended the Gond tribal queen, and the Congress should tender an apology for such statement.

The Central Government changed the name of Habibganj railway station in Bhopal to Rani Kamalapati station.

Kamalapati was an 18th century queen married to the king of Ginnaurgarh, Nizam Shah.