 Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

According to the Leader of Opposition, the kings and the queens always tortured the Dalits and the poor, but the BJP is honouring such people.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, known for issuing controversial statements that often embarrass the Congress, again made some remarks against Gond queen Kamalapati on Saturday.

According to Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to re-establish the rule of the kings and emperors.

A railway station in Bhopal has been named after Rani Kamalapati and that the BJP is discovering such names as people have never heard of, Singh said.

According to the Leader of Opposition, the kings and the queens always tortured the Dalits and the poor, but the BJP is honouring such people.

Nevertheless, the BJP objected to Singh’s statement. Party’s spokesperson Narendra Saluja said the Leader of Opposition had offended the Gond tribal queen, and the Congress should tender an apology for such statement.

The Central Government changed the name of Habibganj railway station in Bhopal to Rani Kamalapati station.

Kamalapati was an 18th century queen married to the king of Ginnaurgarh, Nizam Shah.

Read Also
Bhopal: Inspired by CM Chouhan, Bollywood singer Darshan Rawal pledges to plant sapling every year...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalanjali Kalotsavam 2023: 16 child artistes’ first stage performance mesmerise audience

Kalanjali Kalotsavam 2023: 16 child artistes’ first stage performance mesmerise audience

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Darshan Raval’s rocking performance enchants audience

Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify

Bhopal: Anti-encroachment drive to intensify

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Leader of Opposition has offended Rani Kamalapati, BJP angry

Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops

Bhopal: Farmer’s kidnap complaint denied by cops