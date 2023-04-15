 Bhopal: Inspired by CM Chouhan, Bollywood singer Darshan Rawal pledges to plant sapling every year on birthday
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
CM Chouhan with singer Darshan Rawal | CM Chouhan's Twitter handle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bollywood Playback singer Darshan Rawal on Saturday.

Rawal is in Bhopal for a concert.

Speaking to media, he said that he was hugely inspired by Chief Minister Chouhan's initiative of planting a sapling daily. And now he has decide to plant one every year on his birthday.

CM informed media that he had a discussion with Darshan regarding Youth Policy of the state. The government has decided to give fellowship to artists-- musicians, dancers, singers etc. He also felt that that the state has a lot of hidden artists that can do wonders given the right platform.

article-image

