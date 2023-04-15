Bhopal: Inspired by CM Chouhan, Bollywood singer Darshan Rawal pledges to plant sapling every year on birthday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Bollywood Playback singer Darshan Rawal on Saturday.
Rawal is in Bhopal for a concert.
Speaking to media, he said that he was hugely inspired by Chief Minister Chouhan's initiative of planting a sapling daily. And now he has decide to plant one every year on his birthday.
CM informed media that he had a discussion with Darshan regarding Youth Policy of the state. The government has decided to give fellowship to artists-- musicians, dancers, singers etc. He also felt that that the state has a lot of hidden artists that can do wonders given the right platform.
