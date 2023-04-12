A dive into MP's famous GI-tagged Gond Painting

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
The Gond art of Madhya Pradesh, belonging to one of the largest tribes in India--Gond community, recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
The GI tag represents that the authority has recognised MP's Dindori district as the original source of Gond paintings. And the artists can now avail the direct benefits.
Gond paintings depict various themes related to nature, trees, plants, animals, moon, sun, river, Gods and Goddesses, and the journey of human life.
The Gond artists use natural colors obtained from flowers, stones, etc in these paintings. Vibrant colors like orange, yellow, blue and red can be predominantly seen here.
The Gond artists articulately use dots and lines to depict a story or character in the painting.
It is said that Patangarh village of Dindori district has an artist in every house. Their work is not only famous in the state but also abroad.
Earlier, these paintings were just restricted to walls and canvas. But, now NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) and NULM (National Urban Livelihood Mission) have decided to bring the painting in an affordable model in which they can make greeting cards, mobile covers, bag covers.
Gond painting is not just a medium of employment but also identity, respect and symbol for Gond tribe.
