Madhya Pradesh: Sehore's Sharbati wheat gets GI tag

Representational picture | File

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s popular Sharbati wheat, also called The Golden Grain, has bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Efforts were on to get it the GI tag for a very long time. While Sehore district is the largest producer of Sharbati wheat in the country, Madhya Pradesh is its largest producer and exporter.

Flour made from Sharbati wheat is considered to be of the highest quality in the country. Farmers also get the highest level of prices for the most productive sharbati wheat in the district.

As the name suggests, Sharbati variety wheat is slightly sweeter in taste probably due to the presence of slightly more amount of simple sugars like glucose and sucrose as compared to other wheat varieties.

MP's handicrafts get GI Tag

Recently, several handicraft products of Madhya Pradesh received the GI tags, including wrought iron crafts of Dindori, batik print of Ujjain, handmade carpet of Gwalior, stone craft of Bhedaghat in Jabalpur and handloom sarees and fabrics of Waraseoni.