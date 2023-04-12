 Madhya Pradesh: Sehore's Sharbati wheat gets GI tag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Sehore's Sharbati wheat gets GI tag

Madhya Pradesh: Sehore's Sharbati wheat gets GI tag

Flour made from Sharbati wheat is considered to be of the highest quality in the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture | File

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s popular Sharbati wheat, also called The Golden Grain, has bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Efforts were on to get it the GI tag for a very long time. While Sehore district is the largest producer of Sharbati wheat in the country, Madhya Pradesh is its largest producer and exporter.

Flour made from Sharbati wheat  is considered to be of the highest quality in the country. Farmers also get the highest level of prices for the most productive sharbati wheat in the district.

As the name suggests, Sharbati variety wheat is slightly sweeter in taste probably due to the presence of slightly more amount of simple sugars like glucose and sucrose as compared to other wheat varieties. 

MP's handicrafts get GI Tag

Recently, several handicraft products of Madhya Pradesh received the GI tags, including wrought iron crafts of Dindori, batik print of Ujjain, handmade carpet of Gwalior, stone craft of Bhedaghat in Jabalpur and handloom sarees and fabrics of Waraseoni.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Homeopathy is a better medical method, says Professor Dilip K Patnaik
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi virtually addresses newly-appointed teachers of MP, asks them to always keep a learning...

PM Modi virtually addresses newly-appointed teachers of MP, asks them to always keep a learning...

Madhya Pradesh: Sehore's Sharbati wheat gets GI tag

Madhya Pradesh: Sehore's Sharbati wheat gets GI tag

MP: Massive fire breaks out at Jabalpur's Devtal hill on Tuesday night, flames still on

MP: Massive fire breaks out at Jabalpur's Devtal hill on Tuesday night, flames still on

Bhopal: DGP sends force to stop sand mining in Chambal area

Bhopal: DGP sends force to stop sand mining in Chambal area

Bhopal: Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti to launch political party, to contest Assembly election

Bhopal: Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti to launch political party, to contest Assembly election