Madhya Pradesh: Homeopathy is a better medical method, says Professor Dilip K Patnaik

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Professor Dilip K Patnaik, the vice-chancellor of Medicaps University said in a programme that homeopathy is a better medical method. It was organised by Homeopathic Medical Association on the occasion of World Homeopathy Day. He said that homeopathy has now been adopted as the most commonly used method.

Along with conventional diseases, homeopathy also gives benefits in diseases like Covid-19. Homeopathy removes fear and stress of Covid with ease. Patnaik shared his experiences of homeopathy in the programme.

Homeopathy treatment is based on personality traits. It helps more in understanding the patient. Children can easily take sweets. Senior pathologists of the city Dr Sushil Solanki,

Dr Rajkumar Dubey Jamli were honoured for their medical service. IMA Mhow President Dr. BK Thakkar was present as special guest along with other dignitaries. Guest introduction was done by Dr Rajendra Khandelwal.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow