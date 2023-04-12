Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three students had come for a picnic at Bamaniya Kund, a tourist spot in the tehsil. One of them drowned while taking a bath in the pool. Deceased student Akshat Yadav (18) was a first year student of IPS College. Dongargaon police outpost in-charge said that on Tuesday three students Akshat Yadav, Keshav Pathak and Prashant Sharma had come from Indore for a picnic.

Akshat drowned while taking a bath in the pool around 1:30 pm. His fellow students Keshav and Prashant tried to save him, but failed. They narrowly escaped from drowning. Later, nearby villagers and a police team reached the spot and took out Akshat’s body. After post-mortem, it was handed over to his family.