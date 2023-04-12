 Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow

Akshat drowned while taking a bath in the pool around 1:30 pm.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three students had come for a picnic at Bamaniya Kund, a tourist spot in the tehsil. One of them drowned while taking a bath in the pool. Deceased student Akshat Yadav (18) was a first year student of IPS College. Dongargaon police outpost in-charge said that on Tuesday three students Akshat Yadav, Keshav Pathak and Prashant Sharma had come from Indore for a picnic.

Akshat drowned while taking a bath in the pool around 1:30 pm. His fellow students Keshav and Prashant tried to save him, but failed. They narrowly escaped from drowning. Later, nearby villagers and a police team reached the spot and took out Akshat’s body. After post-mortem, it was handed over to his family.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Posing as snack sellers, thieves barge into a Mhow house; woman puts up a brave...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Gathering wheat spilled on road spells death for 4 in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Gathering wheat spilled on road spells death for 4 in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Homeopathy is a better medical method, says Professor Dilip K Patnaik

Madhya Pradesh: Homeopathy is a better medical method, says Professor Dilip K Patnaik

Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Gaurav Yatra on April 14 in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Gaurav Yatra on April 14 in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow

Indore: Ignoring norms to promote junior doctor in place of senior 

Indore: Ignoring norms to promote junior doctor in place of senior 