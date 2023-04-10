 Madhya Pradesh: Posing as snack sellers, thieves barge into a Mhow house; woman puts up a brave fight
The house owner sustained injuries as miscreant attacked her with knife, when she tried to resist.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Nai Duniya

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves barged into a house during broad daylight and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs1.50 lakh in Manas Rajat Vihar Colony of Kodaria, on Monday.

The woman, who was alone at the time of the incident, fought bravely with the miscreants, however was not able to stop the theft.

As per reports, the incident happened around 10 am on Monday, when three individuals arrived on a bike posing as snack sellers, and started to show samples to Neetu Talwani. Meanwhile, one of the suspects asked Neetu for water, as she she went to fetch it, one of the accused grabbed her, while the other two began looting the house.

Neetu raised an alarm, shouting that thief had entered her house. She sustained injuries when one of the miscreants attacked her with a knife, but still she managed to grab the weapon and hit the miscreants in the stomach.
However, the thieves still managed to steal approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and jewelry from the cupboard, including a chain they snatched from from Neetu's neck, before fleeing the scene.

The police were alerted and arrived at the location promptly. They are currently investigating the matter, and nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned for any leads.

(With Inputs from Nai Duniya)

