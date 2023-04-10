Madhya Pradesh: Youth’s body found in Sanjay Reservoir in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation spread after the body of a youth was found in the Sanjay reservoir under Sector 1 police station of industrial city Pithampur. ASI Syed Ahmed said that on getting the information at around 8 am, the police reached the spot and with the help of local citizens and divers, the body was taken out.

The deceased was identified as Kunal (17), a resident of Satya Sai Colony, Pithampur. Kunal's father had filed his missing report at Sector 1 police station two days back. According to the police, the clothes of the deceased have been found lying on the shore. It seems that Kunal had landed in the pond to take a bath. Further investigation is on. The body has been sent to the primary health centre for post-mortem.

Read Also MP: Police arrest three for strangulating truck driver in Mhow