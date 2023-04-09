MP: Police arrest three for strangulating truck driver in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Three of the four persons accused of strangulating a truck driver to death, fleeing with his truck have been arrested. Some days ago, Badgonda police had found the body of an unknown person in the forest near Laganshah temple village Kelod, located on Mhow Manpur road.

The truck owner Sanjeev Kumar Mishra a resident of district Pratapgarh tracked the truck to Maheshwar in Khargone district with the help of GPS. He along with deceased driver Shiv Shankar Tiwari's son Vikas came here and reached Badgonda police station where Vikas identified the deceased as his father. Thereafter the police swung into action and with the help of police of nearby areas managed to trace the accused and nab three of them, said superintendent of police Hitika Vasel in a press conference. She said the police rummaged through the footage of about 200 CCTVS and found the four accused - Ashu Kaushal MG Road Indore, Sohan alias Sonu of Mandleshwar, Anil too of Mandleshwar and the absconding accused Jaipal driving the truck away and subsequently arrested three of them.

The superintendent of police said that these four accused asked the truck driver Shiv Shankar Tiwari who was transporting gas metres from Dhule in Maharashtra to Kanpur to give them lift till Pithampur. When the driver dropped them off near Pithampur and asked for money they strangulated him, threw away his body and fled with the truck. They tried to sell the metres valued at around Rs 13 lakh to scrap dealers in Pithampur but were unsuccessful. Later they fled towards Maheshwar where they hit a motorcycle killing the rider. As soon as the accident happened, the four accused left the truck and ran away. The police team has recovered 950 gas pipeline meter boxes.