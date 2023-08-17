 MP Elections: AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Address Rally In Rewa On Aug 20
AAP plans to contest all the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh which is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address a rally in Rewa on August 20. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is most likely to announce the 'guarantees' to voters ahead of the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the party leader said.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP's convenor, and its senior leader Mann will address the gathering and also interact with people in Rewa, which is part the Vindhya region, the party's national joint secretary, Pankaj Singh, told PTI.

Singh said, "During the programme, he (Delhi CM) will make some announcements. As all know, Kejriwal not only makes announcements but also gives guarantees (of amenities)." In reply to a question, Singh said the AAP plans to contest all the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh which is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Candidates names will be announced after finalising the list

The AAP is carrying out the process of selecting candidates for the upcoming polls and their names will be announced once the list is finalised, he said.

The AAP's national joint secretary, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), earlier said party workers and leaders are already doing door-to-door campaign and taking out "Badlav Yatra" ('March for Change') in the entire state.

Like Delhi and Punjab, the AAP will focus on welfare of all sections of society besides providing regular electricity and water to the people of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The AAP is preparing for the upcoming assembly polls with full strength, he said.

