MP: 80-Year-Old Woman, Daughter On Fast, Want Encroachment Removal In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-year-old woman and her daughter began an indefinite hunger strike outside the office of the district Panchayat from Wednesday.

Woman Suabai Raikwar told journalists that some people had encroached upon the land belonging to her husband.

She has been trying to remove the encroachers since last year, but the administration did not take any action.

Her daughter Meera said that her father had a piece of land in Atrar village in Chhatarpur Tehsil.

After the death of her father Basanta Dhimar, Rameshwar Tiwari, Ramshanker Tiwari and Santosh Tiwari occupied the land for five years, she said.

She alleged that whenever she and her mother had tried to go to the land, the encroachers threatened them with dire consequences.