Accused Used To Target ATMs In Bhopal And Indore. They Would Fit Micro Cameras, Cloning Devices Into ATMs, Romanian Among 2 Held For Cloning ATM Cards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal cyber cell has apprehended two persons for cloning ATM cards of customers of Bank of Baroda (BoB), stealing their data and siphoning off money from their bank accounts, police told media persons on Wednesday.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said accused included a Romanian, who was the mastermind. The accused used to target ATMs in Bhopal and Indore, and used to fit micro cameras, cloning devices into ATMs ..

Whenever a customer visited ATM for transactions, the accused would know his banking details and ATM card PIN, with the help of which they used to clone his/her card and siphon off money from his/her bank account. The accused siphoned off money from the bank accounts of 200 people.

The accused changed their locations frequently to avoid police action. After case came to light, the cyber cell took into account all the technical evidences and arrested accused from Delhi. The mastermind is a Romanian named Lonel Miu (25 ). Other accused is a resident of Mumbai named Feroz Ahmed Khan (38). The cops have recovered two cell phones, one laptop, three ATM cards, one video recording device and one Digital MSR from them.

