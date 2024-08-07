MP: Covid Re-Entry As Dengue, Diarrhoea Cases Surge; 2 Covid, 1 Swine Flu Case Found

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the frequent fluctuation in weather conditions, two new cases of Covid-19 and one case of swine flu have surfaced in the city on Monday. The new covid cases include one man and a woman with which the total number of cases found positive since July 1 increased to seven.

However, five of the patients were discharged healthily while one is getting treated in home isolation while another was admitted to the hospital. The number of active cases in the city is two as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman was found H1N1 positive and was admitted to MRTB Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital after respiratory issues.

According to district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra, a 44-year-old man, resident of Khandwa Road, and a 60-year-old female of Vaishali Nagar were found positive on Monday.

'The man had gone through testing in a private laboratory after getting symptoms while the woman was found positive during treatment at Vishesh Jupiter Hospital. The patient was admitted to the hospital after getting some respiratory issues but their conditions are stable,' Dr Mishra added.

'Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,' she added.

The team of health department has also contacted the family members of these patients to know about their health status and providing them with assistance for the same.

Five cases found in July, two this month

Age -- Gender

78 -- F

29 -- M

54 -- F

28 -- F

55 -- F

44 -- M

60 -- F

Dengue spreading tentacles: 18 new cases found in two days, four kids too found positive

With the inception of monsoon, deadly vector-borne diseases are spreading tentacles across the city as 18 new dengue patients were found positive in two days including 10 found on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 195, so far.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, one new case of malaria was also reported, keeping the total number of malaria patients at five.

Out of 18 new cases, 12 patients are males and 6 are females. Four of the patients are less than 15 years of age. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 111 men and 84 women were affected by the disease and 20 of them are kids.

'More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it Ìs mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said. He added that there are 15 active cases in the city as all the patients are undergoing treatment at their homes.

Surge in acute diarrhoea cases

3543 cases reported in two months, consumption of contaminated water major reason