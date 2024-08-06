MP: Khargone Collector's Heart-To-Heart With Rural Students

Collector Karmveer Sharma travelling with students on bus |

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Karmveer Sharma, on Tuesday, conducted a surprise visit to Eklavya Model Residential School in Badi Jhirniya, after learning that the children wanted to meet him and discuss their problems.

The children had set out on foot to meet the collector, but he intercepted them on the way and held a public hearing to understand their concerns.

In a warm and family-like atmosphere, collector Sharma and SP Dharmaraj Meena listened to the children's issues. The children expressed their difficulties in adapting to English medium classes after studying in Hindi medium until Class 5th.

The collector advised teachers to provide explanations in both Hindi and English to help rural students adjust.

Collector having food with students at hostel |

The collector's visit was a unique experience for the children, as he travelled with them on the bus, had food with them at the hostel and even sang patriotic songs with them.

The children were delighted to have the officers among them, and the atmosphere was filled with joy and enthusiasm.

The collector's prompt response to the children's concerns has sent a positive message to the community.

His visit has also highlighted the importance of addressing the needs of students from rural areas and ensuring that they receive quality education.

The officials present on the occasion included SDM BS Kalesh, assistant commissioner Prashant Arya, assistant director Avadh Bihari Gupta, tehsildar, BRC and others.