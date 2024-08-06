Indore Shelter Home Tragedy: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies; Family Sent Her To Divyang Aashram Only 15 Days Ago

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old girl died at Indore's infamous shelter home-- Yug Purush Dham Ashram, taking the toll to 11. The cause of the toddler's death is yet to be ascertained, and her body has been sent for an autopsy.

Her health suddenly deteriorated four days ago, and she was admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital, where she died during treatment on Monday night.

Notably, as many as 10 children died in Yug Purush Dham, a shelter home for Divyangs, last month due to an alleged stomach infection in the absence of proper drinking water facility.

The deceased has been identified as Siya. Her family sent her to the ashram barely 15 days ago, as she suffered disabilities from birth itself.

According to the police, her grandfather, Gauri Shankar, stated that she was sent to Yug Purush Dham Ashram near Panchkuian Mukti Dham around 15 days ago as she was disabled from birth. Her health suddenly deteriorated four days ago, and she was admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital. Her parents were informed by the ashram’s officials, and they reached the hospital. Siya died during treatment on Monday night around 8 p.m..

Gauri Shankar alleged that the ashram officials did not visit her even once in the hospital.

Siya was the youngest child of her parents and had an older sister. Her father is a labourer living in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area in Indore. The police have begun a probe into the case, and the cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination.

This recent death raises serious questions about the living conditions and medical care provided at the ashram.