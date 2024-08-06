Indore Sees Over 30% Increase In Patients Due To Seasonal Diseases Amid Changing Weather

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Frequently changing weather conditions are taking a toll on people’s health as seasonal diseases have been on the rise for the last one week. City hospitals have been witnessing a significant influx of patients. Government and private hospitals are currently experiencing long queues as more individuals seek treatment for illnesses related to contaminated food and mosquito-borne diseases.

The number of patients suffering from typhoid, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever has increased by more than 30 per cent. For instance, at MY Hospital outpatient department, patient visits surged from 190 on July 10 to 442 by July 20. Since then, the hospital has been seeing over 300 patients daily, drawing individuals from Indore and the surrounding areas.

According to medical experts, the rainy season typically sees an uptick in such cases. "Seventy percent of the patients coming to us are suffering from diseases caused by contaminated food," Dr Sanjay Dubey said.

He emphasised the need for public awareness to prevent these illnesses, noting that the current humidity, exacerbated by irregular rainfall, is contributing to the problem.

Private clinic doctors have also reported a 30 per cent increase in patient numbers. The situation highlights the importance of preventive measures, particularly concerning food safety and hygiene.

Preventive Measures

- Drink boiled water

- Wash vegetables thoroughly before use

- Avoid eating out

- Consume fresh food

- Ensure no water stagnates around house