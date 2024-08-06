Air India Express To Launch New Flights In Next 6 Months From Indore To Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru & More

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to further strengthen the air connectivity with the metropolitan cities of the country—New Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata—and emerging metros Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the next six months. The flights for these destinations are going to start from September to February. With introduction of these flights, the passengers will get competitive fares for these destinations.

The official also explored the potential of rolling out flights for any international destination. TK Jose, MD of Jose Travels, while talking to this correspondent informed that a top official of Air India Express visited the city and explored the every possibility of rolling the flights for domestic as well as international destinations from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. The airline is going to launch Indore-Bengaluru flight from September 1. Its ticket booking has also begun. He said, “We have requested to offer the inaugural fare initially.

This flight will avail onward connection to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru etc. The airline is deploying 172 seater Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which will have eight business class seats also. Former chairman of MP-CG Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Jose said that Air India Express is also rolling out flights for Chennai from October 27, New Delhi from November 15, Hyderabad from November 15 and Kolkata from February 2.

Potential for Bangkok flight explored

The high ranking officials of Air India Express during the city visit explored the potential for rolling-out the flights for popular international destinations. “We have proposed to start a flight for Bangkok as the city already has flights for Dubai and Sharjah. Bangkok is more attractive as it’s a ‘visa free foreign destination’,” Jose said.