MP: Roads Dug Up For Sewage Project Make Life Miserable; Residents In Sanawad Express Frustration

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): The residents continue to grapple with perpetually dug up roads and heaps of earth eating up their footpaths, while they wait for the completion of the sewerage network in the town, a long pending project.

Akhilesh Rathore, a resident of Vaishnav Colony, expressed frustration and said that commuting on these dug up roads has been a nightmare, and people are suffering as they live and work in these dusty conditions.

The roads are not just dug up; they've turned into mud traps, endangering commuters and pedestrians alike. Locals are demanding the immediate restoration of the neglected road, which has been compromised since the construction.

Meanwhile, municipal chairman Sunita Birla, during an inspection of the affected areas, said that further delays and negligence could not be tolerated. The condition of the roads was unacceptable. Citizens have been suffering daily, facing accidents and severe inconvenience.

She also issued a stern warning to the responsible agency, Multi Urban, threatening to lock their offices if construction does not resume within the next two days.

In response to these mounting pressures, Multi Urban manager Mukesh Goti assured the public that construction would resume within four days, citing weather delays as a primary cause for the setbacks. The sewerage, drainage, and road repairs would be completed by December.