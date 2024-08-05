Overheard In Bhopal: Bitter Sweet, Happy Minister, Uncertain Future, Incurring CM's Wrath, Ready To Return, Living The Life Of Riley

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Bitter sweet!

The relationship between politicians and† officers is either bitter or sweet. But nobody in the corridors of power knows what kind of relationship two IAS officers have with the head of the state. Both of them had worked with the head of the state when he was a minister. Eight months have passed since the government was formed, but these two officers have not been transferred. Both want important assignments.

One of them, a collector, wants to go to an important district. When the government was formed, there were reports that he would be sent to a place of his choice. He was enthusiastic about going to a particular†place. The Sahib tried hard for it, but it came to naught. A senior bureaucrat who had worked with the head of the state was recently transferred to an important department, which rekindled the hopes of this collector for getting a posting to a place of his choice.

Happy minister

A minister who leads a simple life is happy after the transfer of a senior bureaucrat from his department. The minister was angry with the officer's behaviour. Many times the officer did not take the minister's calls. As far as ignoring the minister's calls goes, it was alright, but he often reached the minister's cabin in a bibulous state. Although the minister did not say anything to the officer, yet he felt bad about his behaviour. Other than consuming liquor, the officer was also involved in other activities. This is the reason why the Sahib has been transferred to a place where his activities will be under check. Nevertheless, the Sahib himself was interested in going to the place where he had been posted. Because of his waywardness, the Sahib is not on good terms with politicians.

Uncertain future

Three chief ministers have been changed since 2018, but an IAS officer has not been able to get out of the loop line. This IAS officer was sent to the loop line before 2018 when Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister. After the 2018 assembly election, the Congress formed a government. The then ruling party searched for the officers sent to the loop line and transferred them to important places, but this officer was out of Lady Luckís favour. As a result, he has always been out of the mainstream administration. The Congress government fell, and the BJP returned to power, but he remained in the loop line. The government did not even think about posting him to a proper place. The BJP formed a government after the 2023 assembly election, but the chief minister was changed. The Chief Ministers, the Chief Secretaries, and the Principal Secretaries have been changed, but he remained in the loop line. Nobody knows what will happen to him. Although he is an IAS officer, his future seems to be uncertain.

Incurring CM's wrath

Four principal secretaries invited the Chief Ministerís wrath because of the fault of a Principal Secretary-rank officer. The file related to their promotion was sent to the CM. But, immediately after seeing the names of the officers mentioned in the file, the CM was so angry that he returned it. The higher-ups in the government are angry with the officer whose name was on the top of the list of those who were to be promoted. The Sahib has given an explanation to the higher-ups about a social media posting, but he failed to convince them about his innocence. Against this backdrop, when the file reached the head of the state, he returned it, saying the officers would be elevated one after another according to the norms. Because the file was returned, the officers have to wait for some more time for promotion. Nevertheless, as a large number of IAS officers are retiring in the coming days, the government may not take much time to promote them.

Ready to return

A secretary-rank officer, on deputation to the Centre for a long time, is preparing to return to the state. This Sahib will be in the state in a few months. When he was on deputation, he was close to a Union Minister. Now, the officer is not enjoying working for the Central Government. So, he wants to return to the state. He is on good terms with the head of the state. There are whispers in the corridors of power that once he returns to the state, he will get an important assignment. Everybody likes this officer because of his politeness. When the government was looking for an officer for an important position, there were talks about calling this officer back from the Centre and handing over the assignment to him.† Apart from this officer, many others are planning to return to the state. This officer, too, is waiting for a new assignment in the Centre. Afterwards, he will return.

Living the life of Riley

A senior female officer is living the life of Riley. These days madam is in Paris enjoying the Olympics. There are reports that the finance department put some objections to her Paris visit. The department wanted to send one of its officers there. Everyone wants to enjoy life at the government's expense. When she came to know that the finance department was trying to stop her trip to Paris, she got all the objections removed with the help of the Big Maíam. After her intervention, the female officerís trip to Paris was approved, and she happily left for that place. The higher-ups in the government are not happy with the woman officer. This is the reason why nobody was keen on giving approval to her foreign jaunt. Because of her closeness to the Big Maíam, she was given an important department a few months ago, but she could not manage it. Now, it is to be seen whether she does something good for the department through which she has gone to Paris.