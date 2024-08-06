Indore: Areas Near Bilawali, Pipliyapala, Sirpur Lakes Record Rise In Ground Water Level City Lakes Reach Half Capacity Despite Weak Monsoon

Sirpur lake revived to its potential | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year, the city is witnessing a weak monsoon as average rainfall till this period is 4 inches less than the normal. However, the city lakes have managed to collect enough water to half of their capacity. The lakes were not dry even after the peak of the summer season, leading to enough water to quench the city's thirst.

While the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials still rely on the seasonal rainfall, which has already crossed the 14-inch mark last week, they did not shy away in taking credit for the initiatives by them to clean water recharging pits prepared around lakes. The initiatives have kept the water level in Bilawali, Pipliyapala and Sirpur lakes close to half of its capacity. IMC water works department in-charge (MiC member) Abhishek ‘Bablu’ Sharma claimed that the complaints related to drying tube wells have also declined to the lowest as compared to the last few years.

Accommodating needs of water supply in Pithampur, the newly-installed Narmada-Kampel water line has been proving a boon to support the city’s major water source Yashwant Sagar Lake. The IMC actively identifies water leakage issues and comprehensively analyses the need of water channel maintenance near Bilawali Lake.

The leakage points near Pipliyapala Lake were also identified and repaired so that water could be collected. This enabled the lakes to harbour sufficient water without any chance of leakage and unnecessary drainage. “Kudos to the citizens of Indore, who actively participated in the ‘Rain Water Harvesting’ initiative of the IMC.

The active participation has positively impacted the current water level of the city. The areas near Bilawali, Pipliyapala and Sirpur lakes have also recorded an increase in ground water level,” Sharma said. The water resource department in-charge said that the water level of 12.4 feet in Yashwant Sagar Lake has a total capacity of 19 feet. Similarly, other lakes have enough water collection which can consummate water needs in the city even after summer months.

Way forward

The MiC member claimed that the IMC is conducting a hydro survey at 200 places across the city to create water recharging points. “The department is focusing on testing soil and rock placements in the area, while preparing the water recharging points to maintain the ground water level,” MiC member Bablu Sharma said. He added that they will ensure ground water recharging is maintained in the city.