 MP: Authorities Issue Warning Over Rising Water Level In Mandleshwar; Gates Of Indira Sagar & Omkareshwar Dams Set To Open
MP: Authorities Issue Warning Over Rising Water Level In Mandleshwar; Gates Of Indira Sagar & Omkareshwar Dams Set To Open

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
Alarming rise in water level leads to submergence of lower ghat in Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In response to heavy rainfall and increasing water inflows to Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dams, the authorities, on Monday, issued a warning to open gates and urged residents to avoid riverbanks due to rising water levels.

Currently, the Indira Sagar dam's water level stands at 258.70 metres, which is 4 metres below its highest capacity. Authorities have highlighted concerns over potential flooding if the dam's level continues to rise unchecked.

The decision to release water comes after the opening of gates at Bargi Dam, which has significantly increased the inflow into Indira Sagar Dam and Omkareshwar dams.

Indira Sagar project chief Ajit Kumar said that as a precautionary measure, officials are set to open eight main spillway gates by two and a half metres and four gates by three metres, releasing a total of 7,412 cusecs of water. An additional 1,840 cusecs will be discharged from the dam's powerhouse.

Officials urge residents in downstream areas to remain vigilant and avoid riverbanks due to potential water level fluctuations. The situation is being closely monitored, with coordination efforts underway between Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar Dam authorities to manage water levels effectively.

Furthermore, there are calls for the establishment of a hotline among all dams in the Narmada belt to enhance coordination during such critical situations, aiming to mitigate flood risks and minimise damage caused by natural disasters.

