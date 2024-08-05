 MP August 5 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Hits State; High Alert In Indore, Ujjain, Sagar & More
It has become difficult for the people to perform their daily tasks due to the changing weather.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall for over a week, causing roads in several districts to be inundated with water. The persistent downpour has made it challenging for people to carry out their daily tasks due to the severe weather conditions.

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rain in 13 districts, including Indore, Ujjain, Sagar, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram. The state has received 23.3 inches of rain in the past month and a half, which is 62% of the seasonal average. Senior scientist said the ongoing heavy rains are due to a low-pressure area, monsoon trough, and cyclonic circulation.

According to data from the Madhya Pradesh Meteorological Department, the state has received 23.3 inches of rain in the past month and a half, which is 62% of the seasonal average. Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, explained that the heavy rainfall is due to a low-pressure area, monsoon trough, and cyclonic circulation.

Heavy rains have caused rivers and dams to overflow. Water from major dams like Bargi and Bansagar is being released through their gates. 18 people were stranded on an island in the Sindh River in Shivpuri due to rising water levels. They were rescued after two hours by police and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF).

