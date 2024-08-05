Indore: Dirty Water Supply A Major Problem, Garbage Awaits Attention Too As Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Completes 2 Years

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Completes Two Years In Office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav completes two years in office on Monday, supply of dirty water through taps continues to remain an issue in many parts of the city even as garbage dumping in the open is awaiting to become another. Besides, vehicular traffic, stray dogs, worn out roads, encroachments are among some prevalent issues which are nightmares to residents of this city.

CCTV cameras across the city remains a non-starter

Though, there are many achievements to his credit no doubt in the last two years, the prevalence of these issues can’t be ignored as residents are directly affected by them. ‘For past many months, I have been complaining of receiving contaminated water but no heed has been paid by civic authorities,’ Paresh Atri, an administrative officer at IET-DAVV said.

Amit Soni, a resident of Sukhliya also echoed the same views adding that IMC officials have stopped addressing complaints related to dirty water coming through taps. Garbage lying in streets have also become a common sight in most parts of the city.

‘While some residents are back to their bad habits of dumping garbage in the open, the IMC is doing little to check them,’ Sandeep Mishra, a senior bank officer said. While most of the targets, which Bhargav had set have been achieved, installation of CCTV cameras across the city remains a non-starter. It was among a few first big decisions taken by him after assuming charge as Mayor.

Big achievements in last two years

IMC saves about Rs 6 lakh per day on electricity expenditure due to his good governance

Indore is the first city to launch green bond for 60 MW solar plant, sets example for other urban bodies

The decades old Hukumchand Mill issue resolved --13,80,000 plants have been planted so far in 2024

Work on 22 bridges and culverts completed

15 roads 6 lane/4 lane construction completed

Construction of state-of-the-art IMC’s Council Hall

About 125 km of new water supply pipeline laid -- 8 schools, 68 Sanjeevani clinics completed

Left turns of 12 intersections broadened

Work of 82 Ahilyavans completed, 66 gardens are developed