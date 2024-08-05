Indore: City's Street Lights To Be Laptop, Mobile-Controlled; More Than Rs 2.5 Crore Will Be Saved

Meeting held at city bus office on Sunday in presence of Minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and others |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Streetlights in the city will now be controlled with centralised system which will help in saving electricity and this would save more than Rs 2.5 crore every year of the corporation. The trial of Centralised Control Monitoring System (CCMS) was demonstrated on Sunday in a meeting held at the City Bus Office.

IMC Electricity in-charge Jitendra Yadav said that live demonstration of Centralised Control Monitoring System (CCMS) under SCADA system of lighting of city streets, colony and garden by Municipal Corporation Electricity Department was conducted.

On this occasion, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said that Indore Municipal Corporation Electricity Department has achieved great heights in saving electricity, in the chain of innovation, it has worked on digitisation in power management through SCADA system.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that a demonstration was conducted in controlling streetlights at crossings, gardens and colonies through CCMS under the digital app. This system is a better step towards making Indore a digital city. The electricity system of the entire city will be made operational on a digital platform in the next 4 months.

Electricity in-charge Jeetu Yadav said that CCMS system will save more than Rs 2.5 crore in electricity expenditure. This system can be controlled through laptop and mobile, through which all street lights of the city can be controlled from the control room, laptop and mobile.

IMC has also converted traditional streetlights into LED lights. 78,245 lights installed by Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and additional 64k LED lights were installed through Smart City and IMC. There are about 1,42,000 street lights in the city.