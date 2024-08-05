 Indore: Around 40% Cops Examined  Suffer Knee And Back Pain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Around 40% Cops Examined  Suffer Knee And Back Pain

Indore: Around 40% Cops Examined  Suffer Knee And Back Pain

MP chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association checks-up over 350 cops and their family members during the camp to observe Bone and Joint Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Cops and their families participate in the camp |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 40 per cent of the cops who were examined during an orthopaedic consultation camp were found to be suffering from knee and back pain and surprisingly, many of them were found to be prone to osteoporosis. 

This was the findings of the Madhya Pradesh chapter of Indian Orthopaedic Association during the free camp organised at the new police control room on Sunday.

According to Dr Saket Jati, president of MP chapter of association, “Over 350 cops and their relatives were checked for bone and joint issues for observing the Bone and Joint Day. Out of these, 40 per cent of the people were found suffering from knee and back pain.”

Read Also
MP: Indoreans Shun Clean Habits; Over 403 Complaints Of Spitting Filed In One Year
article-image

He also added that many of the patients were prone to osteoporosis. “Major reasons of the alarming situation is that the cops have a hectic schedule and they don’t have time to take their own care.”

Dr Jati emphasised that their main aim was to provide consultation to those who are working round the clock to keep the residents safe.

Various doctors from different hospitals including Dr Arvind Rawal, Dr Milind Shah, and Dr Arvind Verma, among others, provided health check-up, consultations, and appropriate treatments for the police personnel and their families. 

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, reserve inspector Deepak Kumar Patil and their team were present during the camp.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: More Than 200 Projects, Development Work To Be Launched

Indore: More Than 200 Projects, Development Work To Be Launched

Indore: Around 40% Cops Examined  Suffer Knee And Back Pain

Indore: Around 40% Cops Examined  Suffer Knee And Back Pain

Indore: City's Street Lights To Be Laptop, Mobile-Controlled; More Than Rs 2.5 Crore Will Be Saved

Indore: City's Street Lights To Be Laptop, Mobile-Controlled; More Than Rs 2.5 Crore Will Be Saved

Indore: Super Speciality Hospital Initiates Robotic Surgery Adopting Modern Techniques

Indore: Super Speciality Hospital Initiates Robotic Surgery Adopting Modern Techniques

Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security...

Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security...