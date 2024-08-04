MP: Indoreans Shun Clean Habits; Over 403 Complaints Of Spitting Filed In One Year

Garbage thrown on an empty plot in Ayodhyapuri Colony | ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 'Indore Rahega No 1', the tagline of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) seems to be in dilemma, as Indoreans has call it a day and it is now started reflecting in the data of complaints that the corporation receives day-by-day.

Free Press took an access to the data of complaints received on several mediums of IMC regarding cleanliness. On an average, daily 1,100 to 1,200 complaints are received on the 311 application in which mainly complaints related to cleanliness issues and spreading litter are registered.

In the span of last one year from April 2023 till July 2024, more than 403 complaints have been registered for spitting on roads and public places. Recently, a video also went viral of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav stopping a man from spitting on road while travelling in a city bus.

The IMC official said that when Indore came first in Swachh Sarvekshan in 2017 for the first time, complaints were 100-200 in the year 2016 (Oct-Dec). However, the complaints' ratio is increased year after year.

But as per officials, since 2022 rapid increase has been noticed in complaints and now on average every month it ranges from 30k to 40k.

In the past one year, more than 19,344 complaints have been received over throwing garbage/litter on road. This is way higher as compared to the past years.

At some part, IMC's weaker side is also manifest because there is lack of litter bins on several streets. At some areas, cleanliness workers also keep passing the ball on each other's courts leading the problem to remain unsolved for several days.