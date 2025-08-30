Indore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Famous Rajwada area of Indore will now remain open till 10 pm starting September 1.

The decision which was initially pushed by bullion traders of Sarafa Bazar has received strong support from garment and other shopkeepers of the locality.

The extended timings aim to draw more customers during the festive season, especially for working professionals who find limited time for shopping in the day.

Traders’ associations have emphasised that evening shopping will add cheerfulness to the historic market while boosting sales.

“Shopkeepers have to prepare for the upcoming festivals. Our goal is to give working people the convenience of shopping at night. For this, we will also start a publicity campaign,” said Akshay Jain, President of Indore Retail Readymade Garment Traders Association.

Beyond business, the move also comes in response to the ongoing scuffle between bullion traders and the Chaat-Chaupati outlets in Sarafa. To counter encroachment in front of shops, traders decided to keep the market active till late night.

Around 600 garment traders and 300 other shopkeepers from Krishnapura and Rajwada have joined bullion traders in this initiative.

“All readymade garments institutes of Krishnapura and Rajwada will remain open till 10 pm from September 1,” said Vijendra Singh Chauhan, President of Krishnapura Vyapari Association.