 Indore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1

Indore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1

Local traders join hands to boost festive business

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Indore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Famous Rajwada area of Indore will now remain open till 10 pm starting September 1.

The decision which was initially pushed by bullion traders of Sarafa Bazar has received strong support from garment and other shopkeepers of the locality.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota...
article-image

The extended timings aim to draw more customers during the festive season, especially for working professionals who find limited time for shopping in the day.

Traders’ associations have emphasised that evening shopping will add cheerfulness to the historic market while boosting sales.

FPJ Shorts
T N Rajarathinam Pillai's 127th Birth Anniversary: 100 Nadaswaram Artistes Rehearse For Grand Musical Tribute In Matunga
T N Rajarathinam Pillai's 127th Birth Anniversary: 100 Nadaswaram Artistes Rehearse For Grand Musical Tribute In Matunga
Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 37 high-risk Buildings Housing 191 Families After Virar Collapse
Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 37 high-risk Buildings Housing 191 Families After Virar Collapse
Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protestors Seen Bathing On Mumbai Road Using Water Tanker | VIDEO
Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protestors Seen Bathing On Mumbai Road Using Water Tanker | VIDEO
India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30
India's Air Passenger Traffic To Increase From 412 To 600 Million By FY30

“Shopkeepers have to prepare for the upcoming festivals. Our goal is to give working people the convenience of shopping at night. For this, we will also start a publicity campaign,” said Akshay Jain, President of Indore Retail Readymade Garment Traders Association.

Read Also
Indore Cyclist Creates 44.5 Km GPS Ganesh Design On City’s Map With A Unique Blend of Art,...
article-image

Beyond business, the move also comes in response to the ongoing scuffle between bullion traders and the Chaat-Chaupati outlets in Sarafa. To counter encroachment in front of shops, traders decided to keep the market active till late night.

Around 600 garment traders and 300 other shopkeepers from Krishnapura and Rajwada have joined bullion traders in this initiative.

“All readymade garments institutes of Krishnapura and Rajwada will remain open till 10 pm from September 1,” said Vijendra Singh Chauhan, President of Krishnapura Vyapari Association.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1

Indore's Rajwada Market To Remain Open Till 10 PM From September 1

Indore: Co-Driver Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack In Moving Bus

Indore: Co-Driver Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack In Moving Bus

Indore Cyclist Creates 44.5 Km GPS Ganesh Design On City’s Map With A Unique Blend of Art,...

Indore Cyclist Creates 44.5 Km GPS Ganesh Design On City’s Map With A Unique Blend of Art,...

Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota...

Madhya Pradesh August 30 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts; Monsoon Quota...

WCD Team Rescues Beggars Amid Ganesh Utsav In Indore

WCD Team Rescues Beggars Amid Ganesh Utsav In Indore