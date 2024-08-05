MP: Threatening Note Found In Temple Donation Box; ₹6.5 Lakh Collected In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A threatening note was discovered in the donation box at a temple in Gwalior on Monday.

The incident is of Gwalior's Achleshwar Mahadev Temple, which caused a stir inside the temple.

According to information, the note was found during the count of donations, which read: “My next target is Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani,” and was stamped with an address for Manoj Sharma from Balaji Vihar, Gudi, Gudha, Kampu, Gwalior.

The note was found as the temple staff opened donation boxes that had been sealed for a month. This month, the temple received ₹6,53,450 in donations, which is ₹1,05,150 more than last month. The donations included money collected during the first and second Mondays of the Sawan month, with ₹50,000 offered on each Monday.

Along with the cash, the box contained silver coins and letters from devotees detailing personal and family issues. One letter requested ₹3,000, stating the writer had lost the money, while others sought solutions to their problems.

The matter has been handed over to the police. The police are now investigating the threatening note.