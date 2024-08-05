Madhya Pradesh: Tigress Meera Gives Birth to 3 Cubs In Gandhi Zoological Park; Entry Opens For Visitors To Decide Names (WATCH)

Gwalior's Gandhi Zoological Park: Tigress Meera Gives Birth to Three Cubs; Visitors Can See & Name Cubs Starting Today | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Tigress Meera gave birth to three cubs at the Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior on Sunday night. Out of three adorable cubs, two have white fur, and one has yellow fur. According to the zoo management, both Meera and her cubs are healthy.

Notably, another tigress at the zoo, Durga, gave birth to three cubs on June 28. Visitors will be able to see Durga's 39-day-old cubs starting today. This double joy has filled the Gwalior Zoo with excitement. Remarkably, within two months, two tigresses at the zoo have given birth to cubs, and all of them are healthy.

Visitors can suggest names for cubs

Today, visitors can view the three 39-day-old tiger cubs of Durga and suggest names for them at the zoo. Based on the suggestions and mutual agreement, the best names would be chosen for the cubs. The event will be attended by Mayor Shobha Sikarwar, Chairman Manoj Singh Tomar, and Commissioner Harsh Singh.

Six yellow-furred Tiger, three white

Tigress Durga gave birth to the cubs on June 28 and on International Tiger Day (June 29), their genders were identified. Among Durga's cubs, two are female with yellow fur, and one is male with white fur.

Currently, the zoo is home to nine tigers, including six with yellow fur and three with white fur. Out of these, four are male, and two are female.