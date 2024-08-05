Shravan 2024: Mahakal Nagri Ujjain Enters Guinness Book Of World Record As 1500 Artistes Play Damru For Bhasm Aarti

By: Kajal Kumari | August 05, 2024
Kudos Ujjain! The Mahakal Nagri has set a new world record on 3rd Shravan Somwar.
FP Photo
As many as 1500 Damru players united in 25 groups, worshipped Lord Mahakal by playing Damru to the beats of Bhasma Aarti.
FP Photo
The magical 'largest Damru ensemble' event is now registered in the Guinness Book of World Record on August 5.
FP Photo
On the 3rd Shravan Somwar the sacred city, Avantika Nagri, resonated with the sound of Lord Shiva's favourite instrument, the Damaru.
FP Photo
This remarkable feat broke the previous record of 488 Damru players, set by the Federation of Indian Associations in New York.
FP Photo
The honourable event was attended by Ujjain MP Anil Firojia and Rajya Sabha MP Umang Singhar, among other dignitaries.
The enchanting sounds of Damaru, Jhanjh and Manjira echoed throughout the city.
FP Photo
Dressed in saffron attire, the drummers captivated the audience with their mesmerising performance at Shakti Path.
FP Photo
The initiative of making the Mahakal procession unique, was taken by CM Mohan Yadav which led Ujjain to this historic achievement.
FP Photo
The enthralling beats of Damru gave goosebumps to the artistes as they played with full devotion.
FP Photo
