Madhya Pradesh: Metropolitan Authority To Enhance Facilities Around Bhopal, Indore

Kailash Vijaywargiya chairs meeting with the officials concerned |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for urban development and housing Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasised to strengthen Bhopal and Indore metropolitan services. To enhance basic facilities around these cities, works shall be done through Metropolitan Authority. Department shall do the work to provide Green State identity to Madhya Pradesh by making it pollution free, said the minister while reviewing the departmental works at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

He informed that around Rs 300 crores have been received from Centre for modernisation in fire services; the state share will be Rs 100 crores.

It was informed in the meeting that with the estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crores, development works are being done in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain. Of them, works of Rs 5,707 crores have been completed. Tenders have been issued for 552 e-buses in six cities. In Indore, 70 electrical buses are being operated.

Principal secretary, Neeraj Mandloi said that Town and Country Planning will launch TDR Portal. In the meeting stress was also laid on appointing a liaison officer to help the state in getting optimum benefit of various Central government schemes. Progress of Metro projects of Bhopal and Indore was also discussed at length. The officials also discussed how through commercial activities in the project limit, the cost of operation of Metro trains can be taken out.

Repair Bhopal roads on priority

During the meeting, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya directed to take up repair of the dilapidated roads in Bhopal on priority. Around 2020 km long roads are under the purview of Bhopal Municipal Corporation.