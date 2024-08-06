Bhopal: Asiatic Lions To Be A Reality At Van Vihar Soon Under Animal Exchange Programme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finally, the long wait for the arrival of Asiatic lions in Madhya Pradesh is set to be over, as the king of the jungle from Gujarat will soon roar in Van Vihar National Park, Bhopal.

Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation has agreed in principle to give four Asiatic Lions to Van Vihar National Park in exchange of two tigresses under Animal Exchange programme. †The approval of Central Zoo Authority (CZA) is awaited in this regard.

GEER Foundation intends to give four Asiatic Lions from Shakkarbaugh Zoo. People in the forest department, having knowledge of the matter, said that almost a year back, GEER Foundation had approached Van Vihar seeking two young tigresses.

Seeing the opportunity, the Van Vihar officials had placed the demand that in lieu of two tigresses, the GEER will have to give two pairs of Asiatic Lions. The communication continued between Van Vihar and GEER and the latter has now in principle given consent to give Asiatic Lions.

It was on July 28-29 that a Gujarat team had visited the Van Vihar to select the two tigresses of their choice. Now, a team from Van Vihar will head to Shakkarbaugh Zoo to select four Asiatic Lions.

The Van Vihar deputy director, Sunil Kumar Sinha said that so far, things are yet to be clear when the Asiatic Lions could be brought here.

A forest officer of Gujarat told Free Press that permission is awaited from Central Zoo authority to give four Asiatic Lions to Van Vihar. On getting the permission, Asiatic Lions will be sent from Shakkarbaugh Zoo to Van Vihar.

No pure Asiatic Lions in MP Zoos

No Zoo in Madhya Pradesh so far has pure Asiatic Lions. Hybrid Lions are in Zoos of Indore and Gwalior. If things move as per the plan, then Van Vihar National Park will be the first in the state to have pure Asiatic Lion breed. It is learnt that only a few Zoo in the country like Hyderabad Zoo and Nandankanan Zoo of Orissa are having pure Asiatic Lions.