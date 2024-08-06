Bhopal: No Relief From Potholed Roads Till Mid October

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The repair of rain-battered, pothole-ridden roads will not start before mid-October, meaning commuters will have to suffer for nearly two more months.

BMC additional commissioner Nidhi Singh said that road repairs will begin after October 15, currently, potholes are being filled with gravel.

PWD executive engineer Avnindra Singh also confirmed that no major repair work is being undertaken at present, with repairs slated to start post-monsoon. "We are repairing roads as and when weather permits, but major repairs will begin in mid-October," the official said.

Nearly 65% of roads fall under the purview of PWD, while 33%, including colony streets and Link Roads No. 1, 2, and 3, are under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Only 2-3% of roads are managed by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA).

Former MLA and BJP leader Dhruvanarain Singh has raised concerns about the deplorable condition of roads in even posh colonies like Arera Colony. Another BJP leader ex-MLA Shailendra Pradhan too has put the concerned agencies in dock over dilapidated roads.

OFFICIALS' EXCERPTS:

"We have Rs 2 crore funds for road maintenance. The rainy season hampers maintenance of roads, especially in colonies and Link Roads 1, 2, and 3, which are managed by the BMC." --- Ashok Vani, Mayor-in-Council (MiC), BMC

"Even the roads in posh areas like Arera Colony are problematic. When it rains, they become severely damaged, and in clear weather, the dust poses problems for commuters. The condition is so poor that even pedestrians struggle to navigate the pothole-ridden roads and traffic." --- Dhruvanarain Singh, BJP ex-MLA

"There is no supervising body to oversee road construction. Soon after construction, the roads develop potholes, and even after repairs, they deteriorate again. This is a highly pathetic condition, and the concerned agencies should take note." --- Shailendra Pradhan, BJP ex-MLA

"The roads of the entire Bhopal have developed potholes and craters. Commuting on these pothole-ridden roads during rain poses risks to motorists. When the weather is clear, the dust on the roads causes inconvenience to motorists." --- Ajay Singh, Trader at Hoshangabad Road