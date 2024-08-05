Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security staff

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government hospitals in the city have long claimed to prioritise patient safety, yet recent developments at the District Hospital tell a different story. Despite assurances, there is currently no security personnel stationed at the hospital, leading health department officials to seek intervention from authorities in Bhopal.

Officials have travelled to Bhopal with a formal request for the appointment of security personnel, but their pleas have so far gone unanswered. As a result, doctors and hospital staff are left to manage daily disputes without any external support.

The hospital recently expanded its services, including a 24-hour, 40-bed maternity ward providing care for deliveries and other treatments. The lack of security is particularly concerning for these patients, who often stay overnight.

Adding to the crisis, a police post exists within the hospital premises but remains perpetually locked. Relatives of admitted patients report that intoxicated individuals frequently gather at the hospital at night, posing a constant threat due to the absence of security measures.

The justification for the absence of security personnel hinges on the hospital's bed count. According to existing standards, the hospital does not qualify for security staff deployment. In addition to the lack of security personnel, the hospital is devoid of CCTV cameras, hindering the identification and apprehension of perpetrators involved in various incidents.

Even with doctors on night duty, they are compelled to work by keeping the doors closed due to safety concerns. "We have submitted a letter in Bhopal requesting the deployment of security personnel at the hospital. Once approved, we will ensure their presence on site," said Dr Girdhari Lal Sodhi, Civil Surgeon.