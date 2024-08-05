 Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security staff
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security staff

Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security staff

The hospital recently expanded its services, including a 24-hour, 40-bed maternity ward providing care for deliveries and other treatments. The lack of security is particularly concerning for these patients, who often stay overnight.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government hospitals in the city have long claimed to prioritise patient safety, yet recent developments at the District Hospital tell a different story. Despite assurances, there is currently no security personnel stationed at the hospital, leading health department officials to seek intervention from authorities in Bhopal.

Officials have travelled to Bhopal with a formal request for the appointment of security personnel, but their pleas have so far gone unanswered. As a result, doctors and hospital staff are left to manage daily disputes without any external support.

The hospital recently expanded its services, including a 24-hour, 40-bed maternity ward providing care for deliveries and other treatments. The lack of security is particularly concerning for these patients, who often stay overnight.

Read Also
Bhopal: Cops Summoned As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Pawandeep-Arunita Concert
article-image

Adding to the crisis, a police post exists within the hospital premises but remains perpetually locked. Relatives of admitted patients report that intoxicated individuals frequently gather at the hospital at night, posing a constant threat due to the absence of security measures.

The justification for the absence of security personnel hinges on the hospital's bed count. According to existing standards, the hospital does not qualify for security staff deployment. In addition to the lack of security personnel, the hospital is devoid of CCTV cameras, hindering the identification and apprehension of perpetrators involved in various incidents.

Read Also
Bhopal: 35% Surge In Road Accident Fatalities In First Half Of 2024
article-image

Even with doctors on night duty, they are compelled to work by keeping the doors closed due to safety concerns. "We have submitted a letter in Bhopal requesting the deployment of security personnel at the hospital. Once approved, we will ensure their presence on site," said Dr Girdhari Lal Sodhi, Civil Surgeon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points; Nifty Drowns Over 1.5% As Markets Open In A Pool Of Red

Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points; Nifty Drowns Over 1.5% As Markets Open In A Pool Of Red

Waqf Boards Overhaul: Bill May Be Brought In Parliament Today, Know What The Issue Is About

Waqf Boards Overhaul: Bill May Be Brought In Parliament Today, Know What The Issue Is About

Paris 2024 Olympics: Blow For Indian Men's Hockey Team As Amit Rohidas Gets One-Match Ban Ahead Of...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Blow For Indian Men's Hockey Team As Amit Rohidas Gets One-Match Ban Ahead Of...

Tragic! 9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death In Bihar's Hajipur As DJ Comes In Contact With 11,000...

Tragic! 9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death In Bihar's Hajipur As DJ Comes In Contact With 11,000...

Himachal Cloudburst: Death Toll Touches 13, Over 40 Still Missing As Rescue Operation Intensifies;...

Himachal Cloudburst: Death Toll Touches 13, Over 40 Still Missing As Rescue Operation Intensifies;...