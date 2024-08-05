Bhopal: Cops Summoned As Massive Crowd Turns Up For Pawandeep-Arunita Concert

Singer Pwandeep Rajan performing in a concert ' Ye Sham Mastani' at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Sunday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Police had to be called in to ensure order as a huge number of fans of singers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal turned up at the Ravindra Convention Centre on Sunday evening. It was part of the concert 'Ye Sham Mastani;, organised by the culture department to mark the birth anniversary of legendary playback singer and actor Kishore Kumar.

Due to confusion over whether the entry into the Hansdhwani auditorium, which has 1,500 seats, is on a first-come-first-serve basis or by invitation cards, chaos ensued. A large number of fans could not gain entry as police used mild force to restore order and hastily erected barricades to keep the crowd under control.

The two artists of Indian-Idol fame, performed to a full house. To accommodate the fans, an LED screen was installed in the 500-seater Anjani Auditorium of the Convention Centre. However, that too, got filled up in no time. such was the craze for the twin artistes and scores of persons reached the venue two hours before the programme was to begin.

A huge traffic jam was seen at Polytechnic Square VIP Road, New Market. Even Pawandeep got late in reaching the event venue due to traffic congestion. He was trapped in a jam for 15 minutes.

On being asked about the craze for attending his programme, Pawandeep told media persons that he has no idea about this. 'I didn't know that I had such a massive fan-following in Bhopal.'

About talent shows, he said that it is a shortcut platform to those who want to make a career in the profession. 'I don't know how successful I am. I believe in practice. I try to give my best,' he said. On being asked if his Jodi, very popular onstage, plans to turn off-stage jodi as well, Pawandeep said, 'We will think after five years. At present we are just focusing on our work.'

Pawandeep and Arunita presented evergreen songs of Kishore Kumar which won the hearts of the audience.